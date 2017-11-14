Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A nuisance offender has been banned from a town for two years after plaguing members of the public with his drunken antics.

Zoltan Jonas faced missing the birth of his twins after being arrested from his wife’s hospital bedside yesterday.

The Hungarian had been wanted by police for over a year after missing court to return to his home country.

Today he was branded “more than a social nuisance” by Deputy District Judge David Scanlon who made a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) barring him from Dewsbury.

Jonas, who appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court in custody, pleaded guilty to a charge of criminal damage.

The offence dated back to July 13 last year when the 26-year-old hit a Vauxhall Corsa with stones when he pelted somebody else with them and missed.

He was arrested following the incident in Dewsbury and summoned to attend court last August but a warrant was issued for his arrest when he failed to show.

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

Jonas, of Bradford Road in Dewsbury, had been staying in Romania but then decided to return to West Yorkshire with his wife.

He was arrested from Huddersfield Royal Infirmary yesterday, his solicitor Carl Kingsley said.

Mr Kingsley explained: “He was arrested from the hospital where his wife was giving birth to twins by caesarian section.

“That was yesterday so I imagine that the matter has now taken place.”

The Huddersfield court was told that Jonas had been involved in several drunken incidents in the past involving members of the public as well as police.

On one occasion his own sister called police because she was upset by his behaviour.

Prosecutor Vicky Trueman asked Judge Scanlon to make a CBO preventing Jonas from acting in a manner likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress in public.

Mr Kingsley argued that the imposition of such an order was unnecessary and “using a sledgehammer to crack a nut.”

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

But Judge Scanlon granted the application, warning Jonas to “behave like a 26-year-old about to have a child.”

He told him: “You’re more than a social nuisance as you go round and about in public drunk and without any thought for the affect it has on others.

“You have been drinking too much in public, upsetting other people when you’re drunk and causing law abiding members of the public to turn around and go the other way when they see you.

“Let me make it clear that town centres are public spaces for everyone.

“If you can’t behave when you’ve had too much to drink then your right to do what you want is going to be stopped because everybody else’s right to go about their business wins.”

The CBO bans Jonas from entering Dewsbury town centre as defined by a map for two years.

He was also banned from drinking alcohol in any public place other than a licensed premises for the same period.

Jonas will have to pay £100 compensation for the damage caused to the vehicle, £250 fine and £30 victim surcharge.