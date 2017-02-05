Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More than 14,000 people have been stopped and searched by West Yorkshire Police in the past 12 months.

West Yorkshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner Mark Burns-Williamson revealed the numbers - but added it 'reflected a continuing downward trend'.

A police officer has powers to stop and search you if they have 'reasonable grounds' to suspect you're carrying illegal drugs, a weapon, stolen property, or something which could be used to commit a crime, like a crowbar.

(Photo: Huddersfield Examiner)

Mr Burns-Williamson said: “Stop and Search is a valuable policing tool which helps to both prevent and detect crime in our communities and here in West Yorkshire.

“We have been working hard to improve how Stop and Search is delivered to ensure that the focus is on the use of the powers with professionalism and proportionality so all our communities in West Yorkshire are safe and feel safe. The aim has been to achieve greater transparency in the use of stop and search powers and to support a more intelligence-led approach leading to a more positive outcome.”