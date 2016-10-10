Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

A vet has been swamped with calls from people wanting to give homes to two kittens found abandoned.

The five-week-old kittens were discovered in the grounds of Reinwood Junior School and are now with Vets4Pets on New Hey Road in Oakes and needing a new home.

After we highlighted their plight and the importance for owners to have their cats neutered at around four months at the end of last week, 15 people have already contacted Vets4Pets wanting to give the kittens a new chance in life.

Veterinary care assistant Holly Stead said: “We have asked them to provide information about their homes such as if they have any other pets and then we will make a decision as to where they will go within the next two weeks. They are a little too young to let go just yet.”

The kittens are named Albert and Isaac after Albert Einstein and Isaac Newton.

The cost to neuter a cat, including pain relief, is around £75 but help is out there in the form of charities such as Cat Protection, the RSPCA and Blue Cross.