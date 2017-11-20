Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brian Haworth was a Huddersfield-born teacher who was also an accomplished athlete.

Mr Haworth, known as Bryn, grew up in Newsome and attended the grammar school at Almondbury in the 1940s, where he excelled at sport and won the coveted Victor Ludorum title.

He underwent teacher training in London before teaching at schools in Yorkshire and the West Midlands.

In 1969, he became headmaster at Pontefract Boys’ Secondary Modern School, which later became Carleton High School with boys and girls. He retired from the post in 1986.

As an outstanding athlete in his younger days he was always keen for pupils to take part in outdoor activities. While having a reputation as a disciplinarian, he was also regarded as an inspiring teacher and a beloved headmaster. In the early 1970s he introduced a student exchange programme with schools in the United States. He was 90 when he died.

Former pupils posted their memories of him on Facebook.

Jayne Manning posted: “A lovely headmaster, firm but fair.”

Alison Abbott said: “RIP. Headmaster while I was at Carleton 1979 to 1984 - always fair and totally dedicated to the school.”

A dedicated Rotarian, Mr Haworth was also a member of Pontefract Golf Club.

He leaves a wife, Doreen, daughters Caroline, Sally and Virginia and six grandchildren.

His funeral was held at St Michael’s Parish Church, Carleton.