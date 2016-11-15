Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cora Carter has championed tenants rights in Huddersfield since 1984.

Cora, who was 82 and received an MBE in 2000 for services to housing tenants, was chair of Communities Who Can which represented tenants in Kirklees and was a founding member and chair for Kirklees Neighbourhood Housing Board.

Cora was secretary of the Tenants’ and Residents’ Organisation of England since it was formed in 1987 which saw her involved in the European development on social housing with other European countries.

She was also secretary, treasurer and committee member of Huddersfield Association for Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus for the last 37 years.

A spokesperson from Kirklees Neighbourhood Housing said: “Cora has been a devoted tenants’ activist, working tirelessly to give tenants and residents a say in the decisions that affect them. She has made a massive difference to the lives of thousands of people, many of whom will have no idea how much they have to thank her for. Very few people leave behind them such an exceptional legacy.”

Cora leaves a husband, Eric, five daughters, six grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

Her funeral will be at Christ Church, Linthwaite, next Monday (Nov 21) at 11.30am.