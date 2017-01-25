Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield’s finest long-distance swimmer has died aged 79.

Philip Kaye, of Fixby, who created history by becoming the first man to swim the English Channel breaststroke in 1966 died on Sunday.

He sealed his place in history over the night of August 17 and August 18, 1966, when he swam the 21 miles, (actually an amazing 68 miles after battling the spring tide).

It was the third time he had attempted the bruising crossing and was all the more remarkable as he completed it in the best ‘amateur’ traditions without massive support from corporate sponsors.

The boss of the Halifax firm where he worked gave him £300 and use of the company car, a Vauxhall Victor, so he could make the trip to the south coast.

Mr Kaye succeeded despite a painful start when he waded into the sea at Cap Gris Nez, France, and cut his stomach on a sharp piece of iron. However, he showed plenty of Yorkshire grit and continued to Sandgate, near Folkestone.

He was married to Jean and leaves a daughter Helen Wyatt, son-in-law Richard, and grandchildren Lydia, 18, and Joe, 16.

Helen said: “He was a devoted father and grandfather. He was loving and kind. He always put everybody before himself. I’m just so proud he was my dad.”

His funeral will be held on February 6, at 12.30pm at Huddersfield Crematorium.