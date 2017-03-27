Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Winnie Walsh was a journalist who mixed with celebrities.

The 74-year-old was always the life and soul of the party and had the gift of laughter.

She worked at The Huddersfield Daily Examiner early in her career but is best remembered as the main feature writer and women's page editor of the Manchester Evening News where she worked from 1970 to 1987. Winnie later became a freelance, editing several magazines and writing for papers as diverse as the Daily Telegraph and The Sun.

Winnie was born in June 1942 in Batley, the ninth and last child of James and Mary Walsh. Both were teachers and both were mayors of Batley, James in 1956 and Mary in 1968. Winnie had four brothers – Jimmy, Pat, Denis and Andrew – and four sisters – Mary, Rosie, Angela and Eileen – of whom now Denis, Andrew, Rosie and Eileen remain.

She attended St Mary’s primary and then won a scholarship to go to Notre Dame girl’s grammar school in Leeds.

Winn retired from journalism after 40 years and took up gardening, painting, and starting the Friends of Birch Park in Rusholme, Manchester, where she was the group’s secretary for 15 years.

She married husband John in 1980 and the couple had no children.