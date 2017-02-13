Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Huddersfield hairdresser Christine Parkin was a warm hearted lady who could only speak well of people.

Christine, who had been living in southern Spain and died suddenly in Costa del Sol hospital aged 70, had been known as Chrissy by her friends.

She was a highly successful hairdresser in Rawthorpe which was the thriving hub of the village.

After selling up her Femina Hair Fashions Salon in Rawthorpe in 2001 Christine and husband Jeff moved to live not far from Marbella. They have a son, Steven.

The couple married in 1965 and became avid squash players, mainly at Huddersfield LT and Squash Club.

Christine at the height of her impressive sporting career, became Kirklees Ladies Squash Champion and ran dozens of half marathons, along with many Huddersfield Examiner fun runs, often raising money for worthy causes.

On the Costa del Sol she played an important role in several organisations and charities including the La Cala branch of International Lions where she worked tirelessly in their charity shops. She took in several rescue dogs from the various animal care units where she assisted, giving them a loving home after being abandoned and often abused. She was also a regular helper with The Royal British Legion.

A funeral service conducted by Pastor John Young was held on February 9 at a packed Fuengirola crematorium. There were several who had flown in from the UK including a close family friend David Allen, a Yorkshire fireman who read a moving tribute. Ex-pat and former Huddersfield gymnast and pub landlord Brian Hayhurst also gave a tribute.