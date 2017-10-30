Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Francis Ramsden Colley was a founder member of Huddersfield Pennine Rotary Club.

A quarter peal of bells were rung in his honour before Evensong at All Hallows’ Church in Almondbury where Francis was a bell ringer for 28 years.

He started bell ringing at the age of 13 and was a life member of the Yorkshire Association of Change Ringers.

Francis, 85, was a retired company director. He travelled the world in his role as export sales director for Firth Carpets at Bailiff Bridge, Brighouse, visiting countries including the USA, West Indies, Saudi Arabia, India, Japan and Australia. He retired after 37 years with the company.

He also completed two years’ National Service in the Royal Navy.

Since retiring, Francis was a volunteer for 17 years with Meals on Wheels. He also formed a Holme Valley-based walking group which still meets every Friday and, among other routes, the members have completed the Dales Way and Cumbrian Way.

Francis met his wife, Wendy, at Huddersfield Lawn Tennis and Squash Club where they were members for many years. They were married at Holy Trinity Church, Huddersfield, 56 years ago.

Francis was brought up in Wetherby and was educated at Shrewsbury School.

He and his wife lived in Fixby , Kirkheaton and Netherthong before moving to Thongsbridge eight years ago. They both enjoyed horse riding and visiting the theatre.

Francis leaves his widow, Wendy, three children Alison, Pip (Philippa) and Peter, sons-in-law Chris and Simon, daughter-in-law Gina, and six grandchildren Jonathan, Katharine, Joe, Amy, Ben and Natasha.

His son, Peter, said: “My dad was considered to be a true gentleman and very principled by all who knew him. He always wanted to do the right thing.

“He was also very much a family man. He was happiest when he had all his family around him, whether it be for special occasions or just an impromptu get together. We are all going to miss him very much.”

A celebration of Francis’s life will take place at All Hallows’ Church, Almondbury, on Wednesday, November 8, at 12.15pm, followed by committal at Huddersfield Crematorium at 2pm.