Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Family and friends of well-known Huddersfield bar owner Charles ‘Chad’ Watson who has died suddenly, have been asked to wear bright colours at his funeral service.

Mr Watson, former proprietor of Chad’s Bar and Lilly’s Bar, Huddersfield, died unexpectedly in hospital at the age of 63.

His partner, Chris Davies, said: “He took life with a massive pinch of salt and always said not to take life too seriously and to just enjoy it while you can.”

Mr Davies described his partner as “everyone’s friend” who enjoyed working and partying.

“He liked to work hard and play harder. He did like a party. He was a really good friend to a lot of people and was an inspiration to a lot of people as well. People are going to miss him.”

Mr Watson, who was born in Leeds but lived in Huddersfield with his partner, leaves two sisters, Irene and Pauline, and a brother, John.

A celebration of his life will take place at Lawnswood Crematorium, Leeds on Friday, November 18 at noon. Friends will gather at the Black Bull, Shepley, from 4pm.

A family notice said: “At Chad’s request, the service is to be a celebration of his life and he would like everyone to wear bright clothing.

“Will all attending the celebration of Chad’s life please bring a single rose of your colour choice.”