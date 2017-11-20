Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Joe Augustine was a local music legend better known as Papa Joe.

The 73-year-old singer-guitarist came to Britain from Carriacou in the West Indies during the 1960s and went on to play as a solo musician and with a number of bands over the next four decades.

With his brother Charlie he performed in the band Jab Jab during the 1970s, making several TV appearances. He also worked with rhythm ‘n’ blues band Jimmy James & The Vagabonds, who enjoyed success in the UK during the 1960s.

During the 1970s Papa Joe played numerous local venues, including the Venn Street Centre in Huddersfield and the Arawak club in Paddock.

Papa Joe formed his own band, Dancing Fly, but changed the name to Superfly to reflect the ‘super-star’ musical talents of his bandmates – lead singer Audley Buckle, bass player Eddie Adams, keyboard player and vocalist Ian Goldsmith and drummer Cano Joseph.

Audley said: “When he came from Carriacou in the 1960s he was based in Bedford where he started a band called The Groovers. Coincidentally, I had a band in Huddersfield also called The Groovers.”

He said Superfly played “middle of the road” music, predominantly reggae, ska, soul and calypso.

Papa Joe was among the performers at last year’s Party In The Park at Greenhead Park.

He took part in a charity gig at Golcar Royal British Legion following the deaths of Huddersfield solders Pte Daniel Wilford, Cpl Jake Hartley, and Pte Anton Frampton who were killed with three comrades when their Warrior armoured car was caught in an explosion in Afghanistan.

And he took part in another charity event for Cancer Research at the Rose and Crown in Golcar which drew many hundreds of people.

Papa Joe’s last appearance was about a month ago at The Clarence pub in Newsome when he performed despite failing health.

One of 10 children – with four brothers and five sisters – Papa Joe lived at Crosland Moor. He leaves his partner, Ruth, five children and several grandchildren, some of whom live in Trinidad and America.

Audley said: “He was a very proud man. He would never ask for anything. He was absolutely talented. I would put him among the best musicians I have every worked with. He was very professional and would practice over and over to get just one thing right. He was a brilliant guitar player, the only man I know who could turn rock into reggae.”

A funeral service will be held at 1.15pm on Thursday, November 30, at Huddersfield crematorium followed by a celebration of Papa Joe’s life at the Ukrainian Club, Edgerton Road, Edgerton, to which all are welcome.