Obituary: Legendary brewer and Sair Inn landlord Ron Crabtree

He was instrumental in setting up Huddersfield's first micro brewery in 1980

Sair Inn owner Ron Crabtree.

One of Yorkshire’s best-known brewers and landlords, Ron Crabtree of the Sair Inn at Linthwaite, has died aged 79.

He had battled throat cancer in recent years and died on Sunday night.

A former teacher, Ron set up West Riding Brewery, Huddersfield’s first microbrewery, in the old Ralph Wood textile mill, off Bradley Mills Road, with fellow CAMRA members Ken Williamson, Mike Field, Jim Turney and Dave Jessop.

Inevitably, the idea had been originally conceived over a pint in 1979.

Their first commercial beer, West Riding Bitter, was launched in June 1980 and the friends never looked back until a fire at new premises in Meltham in 1986 when all brewing ceased there.

Their best-known brew Tyke, (OG 1041), won Champion Best Bitter of Britain at the CAMRA Great British Beer Festival at the Queens Hall in Leeds, beating 150 competitiors including such exceptional, national brands as Shepherd Neame and Timothy Taylors which had to settle for second and third places.

Not satisfied with having a brewery, Ron bought the Sair Inn, a 19th century brewpub, in 1982 and quickly began turning it into a local legend amongst Huddersfield’s real ale drinkers.

Ron Crabtree receives CAMRA awards for Sair Inn, Linthwaite

The Linfit brewery in an adjoining outhouse was born at the pub and in 2012 Ron celebrated 30 years of brewing.

In that time he had kept regulars supplied with up to 10 different beers.

They soon became much-loved classic ales and included Old Eli after Eli Dyson, a ‘Eli o’ t’Sair, a former Victorian landlord and brewer.

Its superb taste ensured instant popularity and it sold for 60p a pint.

Others soon followed including Enoch’s Hammer, (8% abv), and Linfit Mild, Linfit Bitter and Linfit Special.

Bob Tomlinson, editor of Huddersfield and District CAMRA’s Ale Talk magazine, said: “Ron was one of the first guys who started off the micro-brewing revolution in 1982 and was the longest running microbrewer in the region of Yorkshire.

“A true legend in his own lifetime, he did not suffer fools lightly but he was well-liked and a good supporter of the branch.

CAMRA award to Ron Crabtree (left) of The Sair from Mark Davies

“He was into local history and that was reflected in some of his beers’ names.

“We will have to see what becomes of the pub.

“He didn’t want it to be sold for housing but after he went wanted it to continue as a pub run by a small committee.

“In later years he lived on his own and started living downstairs when he broke his hip and lived in the dominoes room as he couldn’t get upstairs.”

Neil Kelly, chairman of Huddersfield CAMRA, said: “Ron was a real legend. He was always a regular at our local festivals. It’s sad news.

“It will be interesting to see what happens to the pub. I understand it is listed as a Community Asset with Kirklees Council.”

Colne Valley MP Jason McCartney said: “That is sad, very sad news. I hope he gets a right royal send-off in the spirit in which he lived his life.”

