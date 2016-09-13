Obituary: Michael Charles Kirkham

Michael Charles Kirkham gave many years’ service to Penistone Theatre Group. He was born in a British military hospital in Germany and died in his adopted county of Yorkshire aged 63.

Michael’s father Fred was a Regimental Sergeant Major and a physical training instructor who fostered his son’s lifelong love of sport, especially football and basketball.

In later years Michael bought a house at the top of Hoylandswaine roundabout in Penistone and joined Penistone Theatre Group. His role was backstage and front-of-house as well as being treasurer for many years.

In 2007 he was fortunate to meet Stella who he married two years later and became a loving and devoted stepfather to her two children, Philippa and Oliver.

Sadly Michael was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer on November 18, 2015.

In March this year he was told he had just months to live and despite being devastated by the news worked until within two weeks of his death on August 25.

During his working life he worked for the Nat West bank just off Fleet Street in London and Canada Life Assurance in Hertfordshire before moving into sales.

At first he was with Nestle and later held many senior positions with the Dunlop Slazenger group, with his final post being European Planning Manager.