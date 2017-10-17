Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ian Fiddes was one of Huddersfield Rugby Union Club’s patrons and top former players.

The 82-year-old was the eldest of four sons of Alex Fiddes, the Huddersfield RL captain and Challenge Cup winner of the 1930s, who had moved to Huddersfield from his native Hawick in the Scottish borders to play the professional game.

Ian played rugby union for Huddersfield RUFC in the 1950s and 1960s and was one of the most gifted centres ever to represent the club.

He made 257 First XV appearances and spent two spells as captain.

A complete footballer with a long-striding run and gigantic sidestep, he created a new scoring record of 119 points for Huddersfield in the season 1956/57.

At this time tries counted three points only and penalty attempts at goal were far fewer than in the present day.

In the same season he was selected for international trials for Scotland, but a head injury sustained in a club game against Ilkley prevented him taking up the invitation.

He later played for the ‘Rest’ in Scotland’s second trial and was selected as reserve for Scotland against France.

It is debatable that the injury he sustained robbed him of a full international cap.

In 1964 he moved to South Africa with his family to pursue his career in the textile industry, returning to Huddersfield after retirement.

He remained a patron and loyal supporter of the Huddersfield club until his death.

He leaves a wife Sue, children Allison, Graeme and Susie and his brother Bill, whom he played alongside in the Huddersfield team.