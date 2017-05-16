Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Geoff Durrans, who was a long-standing member of Longley Tennis Club, has died, aged 81.

Mr Durrans, who lived at Waterloo, was widowed earlier this year when his wife Pat died, aged 80.

The couple, who were married for 53 years, leave a son James and a daughter Lesley and six grandchildren, Thomas, Luke, Genevieve, Callum, Freya and Ben.

They couple met as members of Longley Tennis Club – where they were active members for more than 60 years.

Mr Durrans was active in the early days of standardised coaching and was a regional tennis coaching examiner. He taught thousands of people to play in schools, parks and at Longley. In later years, he helped fundraising to develop the tennis club and became involved in many local community groups.

They were also committee members of Huddersfield Jazz.

Pat and Geoff were active members of Longley for more than 60 years.

Mr Durrans attended Hillhouse Secondary and Huddersfield School of Art. He completed his National Service in Cyprus before qualifying as a printer. At the age of 40, he left the printing industry and went to teacher training college. After qualifying, he taught for 17 years.

During retirement, he developed his skills on the guitar and joined the Royal Air Force Association. He enjoyed meeting ex-servicemen and visiting RAF sites across the country.

Daughter Lesley said her father was patient, kind, gentle and honest with a heart of gold and would do anything for anyone. She said: “Dad was a ‘doer’. He never sat still and was always on with something. He always said ‘you need a reason for getting up’ and he made sure he always had something to do.”