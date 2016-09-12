Login Register
Obituary: Vinyl record expert David Frankish

76-year-old from Rawthorpe was very well-known around town

The larger than life David Frankish who created amusement for so many friends during his life

David Frankish, a man with a seemingly encyclopedic knowledge of the vinyl art form, has died aged 76.

DF, as he was known to many, was born in and spent his early years in Rawthorpe.

The first of two sons to George and Annie, David began his work career in the Co-op.

He first showed an interest in showbusiness when he became manager of a local beat group, The Schedules, who along with Matchbox and Denny and the Witchdoctors among others were regulars at venues in and around Huddersfield.

Robert, his brother, was lead guitarist with the ‘Scheds’ who also became involved with the emerging DJ scene in the town.

David showed early promise as a member of the Thespians and was known to many DJs in the town as the man behind the counter at Woods music shop, followed by a spell at Bradleys records.

He spun the 45s himself mainly at The Boy and Barrel and The Greyhound and became the manager of the DJs at Johnny’s various venues.

His knowledge of the vinyl art form was legendary in the town.

David Frankish, has died aged 76

An outgoing and flamboyant personality led him to become associated with the developing gay scene in the town, and he himself came out some years later. In 1993 he presented prizes at a pink picnic held at The Huntsman pub in Holmfirth dressed as the Queen Mother and arrived in a Rolls Royce.

Never short of a comment, sometimes barbed, his natural ability to mimic was to identify him as a comic impersonator of Shirley Bassey and the Queen Mother among others, which he often performed for charity.

DF would count the likes of Ruby Murray, Vince Hill and Billy Fury as personal friends and in fact he ran Ruby Murray’s fan club until her death.

A good friend, a born raconteur, and supporter of many causes, DF will be sadly missed by many in the town.

He rarely travelled far from home, but was worldly-wise and never short of a wise-crack.

David died on Monday August 29. His funeral will be held at 10.30am on September 13 at Huddersfield Crematorium.

