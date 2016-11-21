Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former nurse Brenda Teale died suddenly after suffering a suspected heart attack.

Mrs Teale, 79, from Roberttown had suffered complications from an unsuccessful hip replacement operation carried out in July.

Mrs Teale, who was well-known in the village, was an auxiliary nurse for 25 years at Dewsbury Hospital and also worked at the former North Bierley Hospital and Eddercliffe Grange old people’s home in Liversedge.

Prior to that she worked at Brier Mill in Birstall.

Mrs Teale – whose maiden name was Adshead – was raised in Batley and had lived in Roberttown since 1964.

She was one of four sisters, along with Rita and the late Joan and Vera.

Until her hip began giving her problems about a year ago she would regularly walk four miles a day through Roberttown and Hartshead.

She leaves her husband of 59 years, Kenneth, and two grown-up children, Steven and Alison.

The funeral will take place at Roberttown Parish Church on Monday, November 28, at 11.30am with a collection in aid of Macmillan nurses.