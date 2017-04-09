Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Detectives are trawling CCTV as part of their investigations into a shooting in Deighton yesterday morning.

Six people were arrested following the firearms incident in Riddings Road at 1.15am on Saturday and have now been released.

(Photo: Huddersfield Examiner)

Detective Sergeant Damian Roebuck of The Homicide and Major Enquiry Team told the Examiner there is likely to be an increased police presence in the area for some time as their investigation continues.

He added: "Six people who were arrested yesterday (Sat) have now been released from custody while investigations are ongoing.

“They are still suspects and investigations continue into them.

“Officers are still in the area and are checking CCTV.”

Concerned residents told how they awoke to hear what sounded like gun shots and a number of them phoned 999.

Police responded and found evidence to suggest a fire-arm had been discharged but no one had been injured.

(Photo: Huddersfield Examiner)

One resident said: “I heard two very loud bangs at 1.15am then heard some shouting.

“I got up and looked down the street and saw two lads running along Riddings Road at the end of Rusking Grove then another lad chasing them, with a gun held out in front of him.

“I rang 999 and told the police and they said they had just had someone else report it too.

“After around 20 minutes I saw a few police cars driving around then at 2.15am two officers came to my house to ask me what happened.

“When they left I saw the police searching Riddings road with torches.”

Yesterday (Sat) uniformed officers could be seen carrying out a finger-tip search on Riddings Road.

Officers have also been carrying out house-to-house enquiries to ask residents for their information as to what happened.

(Photo: Huddersfield Examiner)

Chief Superintendent Steve Cotter, of Kirklees District Policing, said: “We believe this is a targeted incident and there is not believed to be any risk posed to other members of the public.

“Detectives from Kirklees district and from the Major Enquiries Team are doing a thorough investigation into this matter to ensure offenders are brought to justice.

“We are not aware of any injuries in relation to this incident at this time and additional patrols are being carried out in the area.

“We would appeal to any members of the public who as any information on this incident to please get in contact with police.

“We will always treat the criminal use of firearms in our communities very seriously and will continue to do everything we can to identify and arrest those involved.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kirklees CID on 101 quoting crime reference 13170158885.