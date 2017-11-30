The video will start in 8 Cancel

There’s no time for horsing around when you’re in the police.

But that’s exactly what these traffic officers were left doing after a pony escaped onto the motorway.

This rogue pony was spotted wandering along the M606 near Cleckheaton on Tuesday night.

The loose animal was on the motorway’s southbound carriageway heading towards the M62 when officers tried to capture him in order to return him to the farmer. The road had to be fully closed as the pony was cornered.

Footage of the amusing incident was captured on the officers’ dashcam and posted on Twitter by PC Martin Willis.

He said: “When you’re travelling on a motorway and see signs showing ‘animals in the road’ please slow down and don’t ignore them. You might come across something like this feisty little beast!”

The pony was eventually captured after making his way onto the nearby Euroway Industrial Estate.

PC Willis added the horse was reunited with its owner after an “exhausting shift.”

Well, they do say you should always keep a packet of mints in your car...