Official reopening for long-forgotten Whitby Bridge in Honley

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

A long-forgotten bridge at Magdale in Honley was officially re-opened on Sunday.

The new bridge is called the ‘Whitby Bridge’ in memory of the late James Whitby Pearson, a founder member of Honley Village Community Trust who left the Trust a £5,000 legacy.

The Trust decided to use the legacy as part-payment for the bridge construction and Tesco also donated £10,000 towards the Magdale Fields improvement project after it was chosen by customers as a worthwhile scheme.

Opening of rebuilt Whitby Bridge in Magdale Fields, Honley - 99 year old Tom Jordan with Honley Village Community Trust Chairman Ian Blagborough and members.

The plan was to reinstate the bridge as closely as possible to how it would have been when it was built in the late 18th or early 19th century, with a low parapet wall and cobble stone surface.

Local builder Chris Langford carried out the majority of the work with some help from Ian Blagborough, chairman of the Trust.

Mr Blagborough said: “I am exceptionally pleased with how it has turned out and I would like to thank everybody who attended the official opening.”

Opening of rebuilt Whitby Bridge in Magdale Fields, Honley - 99 year old Tom Jordan and Honley Village Community Trust Chairman Ian Blagborough.

The honour of re-opening the bridge was given to 99-year-old Tom Jordan, who was a good friend of Mr Pearson.

The bridge is the first part of the ‘Magdale Improvement Project’ financed by the Tesco grant and the legacy.