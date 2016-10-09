Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Official reopening for long-forgotten Whitby Bridge in Honley

Historic bridge has been restored thanks to Tesco grant and a legacy

Official reopening for long-forgotten Whitby Bridge in Honley
Video loading
The video will start in 8s Cancel
Click to play Tap to play

A long-forgotten bridge at Magdale in Honley was officially re-opened on Sunday.

The new bridge is called the ‘Whitby Bridge’ in memory of the late James Whitby Pearson, a founder member of Honley Village Community Trust who left the Trust a £5,000 legacy.

The Trust decided to use the legacy as part-payment for the bridge construction and Tesco also donated £10,000 towards the Magdale Fields improvement project after it was chosen by customers as a worthwhile scheme.

Opening of rebuilt Whitby Bridge in Magdale Fields, Honley - 99 year old Tom Jordan with Honley Village Community Trust Chairman Ian Blagborough and members.

The plan was to reinstate the bridge as closely as possible to how it would have been when it was built in the late 18th or early 19th century, with a low parapet wall and cobble stone surface.

Local builder Chris Langford carried out the majority of the work with some help from Ian Blagborough, chairman of the Trust.

Mr Blagborough said: “I am exceptionally pleased with how it has turned out and I would like to thank everybody who attended the official opening.”

Opening of rebuilt Whitby Bridge in Magdale Fields, Honley - 99 year old Tom Jordan and Honley Village Community Trust Chairman Ian Blagborough.

The honour of re-opening the bridge was given to 99-year-old Tom Jordan, who was a good friend of Mr Pearson.

The bridge is the first part of the ‘Magdale Improvement Project’ financed by the Tesco grant and the legacy.

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Who’s planning what in your area? Find out here

Kirklees Council

Latest plans submitted to Kirklees Council

Related Tags

In The News
Sailing
Places
Honley
Organisations
Tesco

Recommended in West Yorkshire News

Most Read in News

  1. Huddersfield town centre
    Man slashed with knife after he tried to help woman in Huddersfield town centre
  2. West Yorkshire News
    Man stabbed in the stomach at Tokyo nightclub
  3. Manchester Airport
    Huddersfield drunk driver smashed into safety barrier at Manchester Airport
  4. Huddersfield
    Michelin Guide inspectors rate three Huddersfield restaurants - but which is your favourite?
  5. Castle Hill
    Police warn nuisance bikers to stay off Castle Hill

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent