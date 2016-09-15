Login Register
Ofsted begin inspection at Kirklees Council

  • By

Inspectors are expected to spend four weeks looking at the way the authority runs its children's social care services

An Ofsted inspection has begun at Kirklees Council.

Inspectors spent their first day behind the scenes at the authority on Tuesday where they are focusing on children’s social care services.

The independent body last visited the council service in 2011 and is expected to spend around four weeks looking at various aspects of its work.

Ofsted is a non-ministerial Government office which inspects services for children and young people.

A council spokesman said: “Ofsted are visiting Kirklees under the Single Inspection Framework, which is an inspection carried out across all councils.

“They happen over a cycle and we have been expecting the visit as the last inspection of this type in Kirklees was in 2011.

“The inspection looks at children’s social care services, including children in need of help and protection, children in local authority care and care leavers.

“We view this as an opportunity to show the inspection team our ongoing work to develop these vital services.”

