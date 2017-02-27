The video will start in 8 Cancel

Crumbs! The yeast they could do was take it with them...

This big pile of brown baps and plastic bread crates were left behind after a delivery van was blown over on the Greenfield Road, near The Huntsman Inn, last week.

The van has since been recovered but the baps were still there on Monday morning, with no indication that anyone was about to come and collect them.

Examiner reporter Andrew Robinson noticed them while driving over the tops.

He contacted the company, Oldham-based Country Oven, who confirmed it was their van which had blown over during high winds on Thursday last week.

A company spokesman said he wasn’t aware that the trays and bread had been left behind. He said they would be recovered as soon as possible. The driver was unhurt.