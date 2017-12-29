Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nearly 1,000 excess winter deaths were recorded in West Yorkshire in 2015/16, according to shocking government statistics.

And, more worryingly, provisional data for 2016/17 suggests the numbers for last winter could be even higher.

Excess winter deaths are defined as the difference between the number of deaths in the winter months (December to March) compared with the previous (August to November) and following (April to July) three months.

In 2015/16 990 excess winter deaths were recorded in West Yorkshire during 2015/16. Unconfirmed statistics for last winter (2016/17) show a significant rise in winter deaths across the region with 3,800 recorded in Yorkshire – the second highest level for five years.

The full figures for West Yorkshire could be considerably more when the verified data is released next year.

The Excess Winter Mortality Data produced by the Office for National Statistics points to people in rural parts of the country being disproportionally affected because their homes tend to be older with poorer insulation and so are harder to keep warm.

This issue is highlighted in the report, which states that cold temperatures are associated with increased blood pressure and a lower immune system that puts older and vulnerable people most at risk.

As Kirklees experiences its first heavy snowfall, the Oil Firing Technical Association (OFTEC), which represents the oil heating industry, has produced a free information guide including tips and advice on staying warm, essential phone numbers, help with finding a local heating technician and guidance on applying for heating payment schemes.

The ‘Keeping warm this winter’ guide also recommends:

* Keeping the main living room heated to a temperature of at least 21 degrees.

* Adjusting timers on thermostats as the weather changes.

* Bleeding radiators to ensure the heating system is running efficiently.

* Turning off radiators in unused rooms to save money.

Local households are also being urged, if they haven’t already done so, to have their heating system serviced by an OFTEC (for oil or solid fuel) or GasSafe (for mains gas) registered technician. These professionals have been certified as fully competent and will check everything is working correctly, safely and efficiently.

Malcolm Farrow from OFTEC said: “The government’s statistics reveal that, once again, a shockingly high number of people have died unnecessarily. There is clearly still much more to do to ensure the most vulnerable in society are kept warm and well during the winter months.”

Read the OFTEC guide here: https://oftec.org.uk/Media/Default/DocGalleries/Marketing/OFTEC_Keep_Warm_This_Winter_Guide.pdf