What is believed to be the oldest existing house in Huddersfield is up for sale.

And Longley Old Hall, a 14th century mansion, is on sale for ‘offers in excess of £600,000’.

It seems a steal considering the Lowerhouses home comes with five-bedrooms, private grounds, a woodland and outbuildings.

(Photo: Trinity Mirror)

You also get the kudos of having what Chris Marsden of Huddersfield Civic Society believes is the oldest existing house in town.

The Grade II* listed home was built in the late 1300s before the house’s west and east wings were added later during the Middle Ages.

(Photo: Trinity Mirror)

Timber framing was added in the 1500s and subsequent work was done on the house during the Tudor, Jacobean and Victorian periods.

(Photo: Trinity Mirror)

Longley Old Hall was owned by the Ramsden family from about 1540.

Estate agents Fine and Country say: “This delightful home has been sympathetically restored and includes period features such as stone leaded mullion windows, exposed ancient oak timbers, stone flagged floors, and oak panelling in the library, hall and drawing room...

“Very few homes of this period exist and fewer still are as honest to their original character.”