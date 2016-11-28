Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A racing bike belonging to gold-medal winning Olympian cyclist Ed Clancy has been stolen.

The bike and around nine others, worth £50,000, were stolen from a warehouse in central London some time over the weekend.

All of the bikes were the 2016 black and yellow custom Condor frames with unique reference numbers.

The names, specific to each rider, were marked on the bottom bracket - though in Clancy’s case his name was etched on the frame.

Claire Beaumont, marketing manager for Condor, which has sold bespoke bikes for more than 60 years, said: “Somebody out there has got an Olympian’s racing bike!”

However she said that at 6ft 1ins Clancy was a tall man whose bike was designed for someone who rode in an “extreme position”.

So she said: “Even if Ed Clancy’s name gets removed from the frame whoever tries to ride that bike will have a difficult time.”

Barnsley-born Ed, 31, who grew up in Denby Dale and Holmfirth, bought a house in Holmbridge more than three-and-a-half years ago and lives there with his partner Natalie Smith, 25, and ginger cat Boris.

The Team GB cycling ace is Yorkshire’s most successful Olympian ever.

He won gold at the Olympics in Rio earlier this year, the third time he has enjoyed Olympic glory.