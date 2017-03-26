Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More tributes have been paid to a much-loved dad who died after being dragged into machinery at a Golcar textile firm.

Javeed Ghaffar, 51, known to friends and workmates as Gaffer – was killed while working on the night shift at IFG Drake in Victoria Lane.

Police and emergency services were called to Victoria Mills at just after 2am on Friday but Mr Ghaffar, a father of two and popular local darts player, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Health and Safety Executive is carrying out an investigation and an inquest will be held.

Writing on the Examiner’s Facebook page Sharon Sutcliffe said: “We’ve known Gaffer for over 35 years and he’s never changed from being a lovely person and a good family man to Helen and his two fantastic children RIP.”

Duncan Sykes told of his shock and wrote: “Still can’t believe I won’t see that smile again. So very, very sad.

“You were one of the best, mate. Thoughts and prayers to the whole family, especially Helen, Chloe and Cam.”

Curtis Witter remembered Mr Ghaffar from a previous job and said: “Worked with this guy at Brook Motors on St Thomas’ Road. Top bloke. RIP.”

Gavin Richardson added: “Truly wonderful man. Met him a few times due to darts. RIP. My thoughts and prayers to the family at this sad time.”

Daz Holland wrote: “Not seen the big man in over 15 years from the days at Brook Motors, but hardly a guy you would forget. RIP Gaffer lad.”