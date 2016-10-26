Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One in five requests made for information under Sarah’s Law to West Yorkshire Police has been refused in the 12 months.

Latest figures available, disclosed under a Freedom of Information request to West Yorkshire Police, showed out of 54 applications made in 2014/15 just 11 resulted in disclosure.

And the NSPCC charity claims children may be at risk of harm from sexual predators as very few police forces are making ‘full use of the law’.

Sarah’s Law came into force in 2011 after public outcry over the murder of Sarah Payne in Surrey.

The eight-year-old was killed in July 2000 by child sex offender Roy Whiting who had committed previous offences and is now serving a life sentence. He must serve at least 40 years.

The Child Sex Offenders Disclosure (CSOD) scheme allows parents and others to ask police for details about individuals if they suspect they might harm children.

West Yorkshire Police stated in their FOI response: “When a Child Sex Offender Disclosure (CSOD) application is made to the police an immediate risk assessment regarding the named child is made which is followed up by a personal meeting with the applicant within 24 hours.

“Any identifiable Child Safeguarding issues which require urgent action will be processedimmediately and relevant action taken to safeguard the child.

“Applications will always be considered by senior officers in order to ensure that any actions taken are proportionate and necessary in those individual circumstances.”

Peter Wanless, NSPCC chief executive, said: “Families need to know if there are individuals in their area who pose a risk to children. How can you expect parents to make the right choices in order to protect their children if they don’t know who is a threat?

“The police need to be proactive in empowering communities to protect vulnerable children. The wide variation in disclosure numbers doesn’t breed confidence that the scheme is being understood or applied consistently and that is a concern.”