I’ll be there for you – or at least you’ll want to be for the hottest event for fans of hit series Friends when it comes up north.

FriendsFest – a week-long touring festival where you can visit the sitcom’s sets – is heading our way over the summer.

The event, hosted by Comedy Central UK, will be at Hillsborough Park in Sheffield and Heaton Park in Manchester.

Fans of the series can have a coffee in Central Perk and tour a full-scale set of Joey and Chandler’s apartment.

You can even have a boogie in the Moon Dance Diner where Monica works, or nosey at the Vegas chapel where Ross and Rachel drunkenly tie the knot.

(Photo: PA)

The festival made national news last year after one man proposed to his Friends fanatic girlfriend in Monica’s apartment.

Original memorabilia from the show, set in Manhattan, will also be on display. Could we BE any more excited?

The event will be in Sheffield for a week between July 7 and 16, and in Manchester from August 4 to 13.

Tickets cost £26 but sell out fast, and must be booked by midnight tonight (Tuesday). Click here to book.