Residents are gearing up to fight plans for a new school.

People living in the Dryclough and Woodside roads area of Beaumont Park will challenge Kirklees Council’s plans to build a new 630-place primary school on the grounds of Moor End Academy.

The primary school, to be known as Beaumont Primary Academy, is already operating from temporary accommodation and was given the green light by Kirklees Council’s cabinet last month, subject to planning permission.

It currently has just 22 pupils, and the council has plans for a new class to be added every year into a new school building - but residents believe it will lead to more traffic, parking and highway problems.

They also question if it’s in the right place for demand.

If the 630-place new-build school is approved, there would be almost 2,500 pupils attending a school on one Huddersfield road, as there are more than 1,000 pupils at nearby Oak Primary School and around 860 pupils at Moor End Academy.

Resident Chas Ball argued that to prepare for further traffic growth, the area affected by the school would need traffic calming, improved junctions, zebra crossings, better footpaths, parking restrictions and a new one-way system on two roads.

He said: “The impact of other traffic generators in the neighbourhood in the period to 2023 will exacerbate congestion, and add to fears about road safety and air quality.

“There are only 22 pupils in the current intake, so it’s hard to judge the impact. It will be 2023 when it’s felt as it’s a slow building process, so it’s difficult to judge.”

Around 35 people attended the meeting and they have now formed a new residents group.

They are preparing a case against the planning application with traffic surveys and data analysis to be done.

Education speaker and local resident, Ann Walker, argued for a review of the options and suggested siting the school closer to where future demand is projected to arise.

Ms Walker also criticised the lack of suitable playing fields to replace the land that would be lost to the new school building.

The Dryclough Road area has already seen school changes and residents say the current roads are “very congested at times” from the current two existing schools.

Nearby Oak CE Primary School, a four-form entry school, has been created through the merger of Crosland Moor Junior, Dryclough Infants and Thornton Lodge nursery schools and it’s become the largest primary in Huddersfield.

The campaign group will host a drop-in session on Tuesday November 29, 5pm-7pm, in the Beaumont Park Visitor Centre.

A Facebook page ‘Dryclough Woodside Streets’ will provide information on the planned work of the new group.