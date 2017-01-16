Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It’s a chance to get on your bikes and ride!

Huddersfield-based charity Streetbikes is inviting people to join a big community cycling event in April.

The John Radford Real Community Tour of Yorkshire will be held on Saturday, April 29, at Spenborough athletes track with three routes for cyclists to follow and the track also available for riding.

The free event is being held in memory of cyclist John Radford, of Meltham , who died 15 months aged 70 after being injured when he was knocked off his bike in July, 2013, in New Mill .

Streetbikes co-ordinator Gill Greaves said: “The event will be open to everyone – cyclists, wheelchair cyclists and hand cyclists and people of all cultures and ages. People can simply ride round the running track or complete part or all of the routes, which will start and finish at the athletics stadium.”

Registration for the event will be at 9am with the rides starting at 10am. There will be food stations on route and food available at the track.

The event, taking place the day before the 2017 Tour de Yorkshire , will also auction off a bike that belonged to legendary Brian Robinson , the first British Tour de France stage winner.

Streetbikes also has 50 reconditioned bikes to give away on the day. People can register for a free bike by phoning 07873773417 and will also be able to borrow equipment such as cycling helmets.