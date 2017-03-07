Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A daring thief scaled a building to enter a window and steal a MacBook Pro computer from a Huddersfield town centre flat.

West Yorkshire Police have released closed circuit television images of two suspects following the burglary at a block of flats on Northumberland Street.

At around 3.15pm on Tuesday, February 28, two men approached the building and one then climbed up to a second-floor flat and forced his way in through a window.

Both suspects left in the direction of Lord Street.

PC Rachel Jenkinson, of Kirklees District CID, appealed for anyone with information on the daring raid to come forward.

She said: “We are releasing these photos in the hope that members of the public may recognise either of the men and come forward to help with our enquiries.

“This incident happened in the middle of the day, next to the market and so I would also like to appeal for anyone who witnessed the incident to also get in touch.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact myself at Kirklees CID, via 101, quoting crime reference 13170094520 or information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”