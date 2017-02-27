Fire at flats in Hanover Street in Batley

One person was taken to hospital after a fire at a block of flats in Batley.

Two people escaped the building on Hanover Street after it set alight shortly before midnight last night (Sunday).

Another four had to be rescued by firefighters.

Six fire engines from Dewsbury , Cleckheaton, Ossett and Leeds attended the scene. Crews arrived to find the lobby and adjacent bin store “completely alight.”

One crew member said there was “significant smoke logging to the main escape” meaning residents had to be rescued.

Dewsbury Fire Station Watch Commander Andy Thornton said: “The alarm did activate but by this time the fire on the outside of the building was pretty big and people on the street were ringing it in.

“The bin store and lobby have been completely destroyed and other parts of the building were smoke damaged.

“Six men and women who were in that part of the building got out, luckily there were no children. One person was taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation and the rest were treated by medical teams at the scene.”

The cause of the fire is not yet known and a fire investigator will be at the scene today (Monday) to establish the source.