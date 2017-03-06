Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One of the UK’s “most wanted” men has been found hiding behind a wardrobe in West Yorkshire.

The unnamed Slovakian national, who was being sought for multiple serious sexual offences in his native country, was found in Bradford on Saturday.

Officers searched three homes before he was found at a fourth address.

He has been arrested and taken to a detention centre before being deported, West Yorkshire Police said.

In a Facebook posting, the force described it as a “good morning’s work!”

The post - by West Yorkshire Police’s Bradford West team - said four officers had ‘conducted inquiries in the Girlington area for one of the UK’s most wanted males who had links to the area’.

The post continued: ‘He was wanted in connection with multiple serious sexual offences back in Slovakia and liable to deportation.

‘After speaking with members of the local community, four different addresses in Girlington were searched by the above officers.

‘The male was located at the fourth address hiding behind a wardrobe.

‘He was arrested and taken to the detention centre from where he will be removed from the UK.’