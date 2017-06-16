Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Accused of poor punctuality and quality of service Manchester Airport has been ranked as one of the worst in the world.

According to a survey by Air Help, Manchester Airport was rated the third worst in the world of the 76 international airports it researched.

Air Help used on-time performances, quality of services and claim processing records as criteria to rate airports across the world.

London Gatwick, however, scored even lower than Manchester ranking second worst ahead of Kuwait Airport, which was deemed the worst of all.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

British airports failed to rank in the top 10 with Singapore Changi taking the best score.

Manchester Airport, which handles 27 million passengers a year, dismissed the study as an ‘unreliable’ and a ‘PR survey’.

An airport spokesperson told the Manchester Evening News (http://www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk/news/greater-manchester-news/manchester-airport-rated-among-worlds-13178472) : “This PR survey is unreliable, using flawed methodology and is not an accurate reflection of our customers’ experience.

“Manchester Airport is signed up to The Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Survey which monitors passenger satisfaction, covering areas such as customer service, cleanliness and security. Over the last year we have seen some of our best ever scores and complaints are down year on year.

“Making sure passengers have a good experience as they pass through the airport is an absolute priority for us and we continually look at how we can improve. Our £1bn investment in our terminals will ensure the airport offers world class facilities and the best possible experience for our passengers.”

Flying high: the 10 highest ranking airports

10. Frankfurt, Germany 7.76

9. Auckland, New Zealand 7.80

8. Madrid Adolfo Suarez-Barajas, Spain 7.81

7. Barcelona El Prat, Spain 7.90

6. Ciccinnati-Northern Kentucky, USA 7.94

5. Helsinki-Vantaa, Finland 8.03

4. Copenhagen Kastrup, Denmark 8.04

3. Hong Kong 8.42

2. Munich, Germany 8.66

1. Singapore Changi 9.07

Bumpy landing: the 10 lowest ranking airports

10. Delhi, India 6.31

9. Bangkok Suvarnabhumi, Thailand 6.30

8. Dubai, UAE 6.24

7. Mumbai, India 6.21

6. Edinburgh 6.10

5. Stansted 6.07

4. Newark Liberty, New Jersey, USA 5.92

3. Manchester 5.43

2. London Gatwick 5.38

1. Kuwait 5.02