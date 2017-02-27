Calderdale has one of the worst rates in the country for road accidents involving drunk drivers.
You’re one-and-a-half times more likely to be in a road accident involving a drunk driver in the district than elsewhere in England.
In Calderdale, 37.7 accidents in every 1,000 reported road accidents in 2013-15 involved at least one driver who failed a breath test, one of the highest rates in England.
This was 1.5 times the England rate of 26 per 1,000 road accidents.
But the rate has fallen 5.5% from 39.9 per 1,000 in 2010-12, with the number of accidents falling from 54 to 47.
In Kirklees, the accident rate was down from 29.7 accidents per 1,000 involving a drunk driver to 25.7 per 1,000 in 2013-15.
England has seen a significant decrease in the number of road accidents involving drunk drivers.
In 2010-12, 27.7 road accidents in every 1,000 in England involved at least one driver who failed a breath test, according to figures from Public Health England. By 2013-15, this had dropped to 26 in 1,000 accidents.
People in Cornwall are the most likely to be involved in an accident with a drunk driver, 48.7 accidents per every 1,000 reported road accidents in 2013-15 involved at least one driver who failed a breath test.