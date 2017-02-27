Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Calderdale has one of the worst rates in the country for road accidents involving drunk drivers.

You’re one-and-a-half times more likely to be in a road accident involving a drunk driver in the district than elsewhere in England.

In Calderdale, 37.7 accidents in every 1,000 reported road accidents in 2013-15 involved at least one driver who failed a breath test, one of the highest rates in England.

This was 1.5 times the England rate of 26 per 1,000 road accidents.

But the rate has fallen 5.5% from 39.9 per 1,000 in 2010-12, with the number of accidents falling from 54 to 47.

In Kirklees, the accident rate was down from 29.7 accidents per 1,000 involving a drunk driver to 25.7 per 1,000 in 2013-15.

England has seen a significant decrease in the number of road accidents involving drunk drivers.

In 2010-12, 27.7 road accidents in every 1,000 in England involved at least one driver who failed a breath test, according to figures from Public Health England. By 2013-15, this had dropped to 26 in 1,000 accidents.

People in Cornwall are the most likely to be involved in an accident with a drunk driver, 48.7 accidents per every 1,000 reported road accidents in 2013-15 involved at least one driver who failed a breath test.