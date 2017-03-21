Aldi bosses have warned customers about a scam involving fake £65 vouchers.
Fake vouchers have been appearing on Facebook and other social media offering £65 of shopping for free.
But the worthless vouchers are used to steal customers’ personal information, the budget supermarket chain has warned.
The official Aldi UK account tweeted: “We are aware that there is a hoax £65 Aldi voucher being circulated.
“This voucher is fraudulent and cannot be redeemed in store.
“Aldi UK will never ask you to share your personal details via a website to redeem a genuine voucher offer.
“This is being investigated.”
The voucher hoax follows a similar swindle in which customers were offered £85 vouchers to celebrate Aldi’s 55th anniversary.
Such scams are known as ‘phishing’ where victims are tricked into revealing personal information such as their bank account numbers and addresses.