Aldi bosses have warned customers about a scam involving fake £65 vouchers.

Fake vouchers have been appearing on Facebook and other social media offering £65 of shopping for free.

But the worthless vouchers are used to steal customers’ personal information, the budget supermarket chain has warned.

The official Aldi UK account tweeted: “We are aware that there is a hoax £65 Aldi voucher being circulated.

“This voucher is fraudulent and cannot be redeemed in store.

“Aldi UK will never ask you to share your personal details via a website to redeem a genuine voucher offer.

“This is being investigated.”

The voucher hoax follows a similar swindle in which customers were offered £85 vouchers to celebrate Aldi’s 55th anniversary.

Such scams are known as ‘phishing’ where victims are tricked into revealing personal information such as their bank account numbers and addresses.