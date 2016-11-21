Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Visitors can take a tour to see the progress of the new Elland Bridge.

The Canal and River Trust is opening up the work site on Saturday for a behind the scenes tour.

The bridge over the Calder and Hebble Navigation was damaged beyond repair during the 2015 Boxing Day floods.

The old bridge had to be completely dismantled when the sheer force of floodwater washed out its foundations, causing massive structural damage and a huge crack in the road.

And while it will be the end of the year before the bridge re-opens to traffic, on Saturday November 26 the Canal and River Trust will welcome visitors.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Share this video Watch Next

People will have the opportunity to walk through the construction site and learn from engineers and historians about the modern and traditional skills needed to rebuild the bridge.

The free event will be open from 9.30am-3.30pm.

Graham Ramsden, Canal and River Trust project manager, says: “We’ve just completed a crucial stage of the bridge works by laying the ducts needed to carry electrical wires and water pipes over the new bridge.

“The utility companies have started the complicated task of diverting these services off the temporary utility bridge and back into the new bridge.

“Our next job will be to connect the four corners of the new bridge to the existing embankments before we start rebuilding the towpath under the bridge.

“We’re delighted to be able to open the construction site for the day to invite people along and see what we’ve been doing this year.

“It’s an incredibly complex and special project and we’ll be able to explain to people the different stages of the build.

“Our stone mason will be on hand to demonstrate his carving skills and answer questions about his work on the bridge.”

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Share this video Watch Next

The Government pledged £5.5m for the replacement of Elland Bridge and nearby Crowther Bridge.

It’s anticipated that Elland Bridges will be open to traffic by the end of the year and Crowther Bridge completed by the end of March.

A temporary footbridge next to Elland Bridge, which was constructed in January will remain in place throughout the works.

Clr Tim Swift, Leader of Calderdale Council, said: “Rebuilding Elland Bridge is a major part of the flood recovery work across Calderdale.

“We know how keen local residents and businesses are to see Elland reconnected.

“It’s great to see the new bridge really taking shape and on track to open soon.”

Artwork and poems about the flood by children in years five and six at Elland Church of England Primary School will also be on display at the open day.