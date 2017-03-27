Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The popular petrol station shop at Birchencliffe which burned down last July is to finally reopen next month.

Six fire engines and an aerial appliance dealt with the blaze which tore through the roof of the Halifax Road building.

Fire investigators blamed an electrical fault for triggering the fire which was spotted by a customer who noticed what looked like steam coming through the roof tiles.

He alerted staff who evacuated the shop and called the fire service.

Looters tried to raid it in the following hours but were chased away by security staff.

Since then customers have had to make do with a small temporary kiosk.

A spokeswoman for the Central England Co-operative fuel station and convenience store said the new store would open on Friday, April 21.