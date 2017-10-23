Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A drunk woman caused damage to a taxi when she tried to yank the door open, a court heard.

Gemma Kelly was ordered to pay almost £400 compensation after damaging the child safety lock on the vehicle.

Kirklees magistrates heard that the 25-year-old caught the cab home shortly after midnight on February 18.

Prosecutor Richard Blackburn said: “The victim took the defendant to her home address and the child locks were activated in the vehicle.

“While the defendant was trying to get out, damage was caused to the lock as she pulled at the handle a number of times.”

Kelly, of Chinewood Avenue in Batley, got out of the taxi and walked off but police were later able to trace her.

She pleaded guilty to criminal damage, admitting that she was drunk at the time and had little memory of the incident.

She accepted that she must have been pulling fairly hard at the handle but any damage she did cause to the vehicle was reckless rather than deliberate.

Magistrates ordered her to pay £396 compensation to the driver.