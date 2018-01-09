Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

People living near a former children’s home that is being transformed into a hotel and wedding venue are unhappy it is applying for a late nights drinks licence.

The new business will be called the Manor House and its on the site of the Fieldhead, a Grade II listed property at Lidget Street.

Bankgate, the company behind the scheme, have applied to Kirklees Council for a licence to serve alcohol until the early hours of the morning on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

One resident who didn’t want to be named, said: “We would like to oppose the application of licence by the Manor House to sell/provide alcohol and play music until 2am on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

“The Manor House is in the heart of Lindley’s residential area and is surrounded by homes.

“It is not appropriate that a venue in a residential area is allowed to be open, sell alcohol and play music until the early hours of the morning.

“A similar venue in Mirfield, Northorpe Hall, which is also in a residential area has a very limited licence and we think that the Manor House should also be subjected to the same rules.

“There are now a number of late night venues in the heart of Lindley which are causing problems for the residents in the early hours of the morning, ie after midnight, including anti-social behaviour by intoxicated people, beeping of taxis etc.

“Lindley is a mixed use locality for living, shopping and socialising. However, it seems that some late night businesses forget that people also live here.

“Due to the location of our home we are already disturbed most weekends by noise associated with people who have drunk far too much alcohol.”

Kirklees councillor Cahal Burke, (Lib Dem, Lindley), said: “I welcome the work that has taken place to restore the buildings and bring them back into use.

“I am hopeful that a resolution can be found to alleviate fears expressed by residents and I am confident the Manor House will work with residents to minimise any negative impact that may occur as a result of the opening hours.”

The chairman of the Kirklees Licensing Panel, Carole Pattison, said the hearing would be held on Thursday, January 25 at 1.30pm.