Organisers gear up for 144th Penistone Show

Organisers of the annual Penistone Agricultural Show are working round the clock to make sure that this year’s show is better than ever.

The event at Penistone Showground will take place on Saturday (September 10) and has everyone’s favourites from livestock, trade stands, crafts, vintage vehicles, and of course a grand parade.

Show Secretary Rachel Barnett said: “The show is going to be better than ever with many new attractions such as the sheep shearing show, live agricultural machinery displays, rural craft demonstrations, food demonstrations, free children’s activities and even better ring side viewing.

“Now in its 144th year, the Penistone Agricultural show is definitely not resting on its laurels.

“Organised solely by volunteers, the show is proud to host this celebration of British farming.”

The show is looking forward to hosting a very strong equine section this year with a great number of entries as well as a bumper number of shire horse entries.

And one of those entrants could be taking home a trophy dating back to 1870 which was presented to Tucker Makin’s family for winning the best brood mare for agricultural purposes.

Tucker has decided that he would like to donate his family’s trophies back to the shows where they were originally won and for them to be presented again in the future.

The gates open to the public at 8am. Tickets cost £12 adults, £3 children* (5-15) and £25 for families (2 adults 2 children). There is free parking near to the show field. From the main entrance the bus station is 300 metres and the train station is just half a mile away.

For further information, please visit www.penistoneshow.com