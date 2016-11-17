Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The origins of thousands of surnames have been revealed by a study going back to the 11th century.

More than 45,000 names were analysed by a team of researchers at the University of the West of England.

They've found more than 80% of the most common names were native to the UK and Ireland.

Some 8,000 have been explained for the first time.

Among the most common were:

Smith - there were more than 400,000 people with this name on the 1881 census, compared with 500,000 today.

Jones - there were more than 300,000 people with this name in 1881; currently there are 400,000

Williams - just over 200,000 people had this name in 1881, there are nearly 300,000 now

Brown and Taylor - both just under 200,000 in 1881, now more than 250,000

Johnson - there were just over 100,000 in 1881, now more than 150,000

Lee - there were just under 50,000 in 1881, now nearly 84,000.

The findings have been published in the Oxford English Dictionary of Family Names in Britain and Ireland.

Other names include:

Hislop The surname of satirist and Have I Got News For You team captain Ian Hislop comes from the Scottish county of Roxburghshire on the banks of the Hazelhope Burn tributary. Hazel-hop eventually became His-lop or Hislop.

Levison Levison, not Leveson as in the Press inquiry, was thought to be a Jewish name, meaning the son of Levi but, in the North East of England, it derives from Livingston, a West Lothian town.

Edgoose This south Lincolnshire name has nothing to do with the geese but comes from the 16th century pronunciation of the name Edecus, a rare form of Edith.

Clutterbuck This has Dutch origins, deriving from the nickname for a merchant’s account book.

Starbuck This is not linked to coffee, the chain is named after the first mate of the Pequod ship in Herman Melville’s Moby-Dick.

The name is a variant of Tarbuck, from a place called Tarbock in Lancashire. The addition of the S was common with many medieval surnames and was first noted in the 14th century.

Stilgoe Like British songwriter Richard Stilgoe. The name is from the middle English word stille – meaning silently, meekly, secretly – paired with go. It is thought it was a name given for someone who went about their duties silently or secretly, or someone who was constantly on the go.

Patel As in International Development Secretary Priti, has it origins in the Hindu and Parsi word for a village headman.

Farah In English, the name derives from the northern pronunciation of farrier, meaning ironworker or blacksmith. Farah’s Muslim definition is from the Arabic for joy, happiness and delight.

Farraday Latest research found its meaning originates from the middle English phrase faire dai, as in to have a fair day. It’s thought this name is a playful description of a happy, cheerful person.

Redknap Similar to football manager Harry Redknapp, the name is thought to derive from the nickname given to a redheaded, boy servant.

Campbell Spin doctor and journalist Alastair Campbell’s surname originated as a Gaelic nickname, ‘caimbeul’, meaning ‘crooked mouth’. The name is also thought to come from the Latin de campo bello translated as of the beautiful field.

Twelvetrees A rare name becoming more widely known through Billy Twelvetrees, the England rugby union international. It can be sourced to Twelftree, an altered from of Weldrick, originating from Wheldrake in the East Yorkshire.

Li/Lee Li often written Lee, can be a Chinese immigrant surname and has at least six different origins from Chinese dialects. It can mean plum, chestnut, black, fortunate and strict.

Snow As in Jon, Dan and Peter is from the middle English snou, to describe someone with snow-white hair or a very pale complexion.

(Photo: Ian West/PA Wire)

Hawkins Can be traced back to the middle English phrase raw kin, meaning young Ralph.

Cowell From the Gaelic phrase, man cathmhaoil, meaning son of the battle chief. Its English origin may also date back to the middle English nickname of ‘Cole’ or ‘Col’, meaning ‘charcoal’ and possibly used to describe someone with dark hair.

Styles Thought to originate from a person or family who lived at the bottom of a steep hill. Stile in middle English means steep ascent.

Cleary Not to be confused with Julian Clary, may mean clerk or cleric.

Beckham Becks’ surname is from East or West Beckham in Norfolk and means the homestead of a man called Becca.

Middleton Kate’s maiden name has many origins, numerous places are called Middleton, which means middle farmstead in old English.

Winslet Actress Kate’s surname is from Winslade in Hampshire or Winslade in Devon.

McKenna Hypnotist Paul McKenna’s name has Irish and Scottish roots. McKenna was the name of a chieftain family in Monaghan.

Dyer EastEnders star Danny is to appear on BBC’s Who Do You Think You Are? and his ancestry has been traced back to William the Conqueror and Edward III.

But the name Dyer was a common occupational name in Somerset and Devon for a deier, degher or dyer.

Pegden The origin of this name shows the tiny locations some of our monikers can originate from. Pegden is from Pegden Farm, in Lindfield, West Sussex.

Chakrabarti The surname of BBC presenter Reeta comes from the Sanskrit word cakravart, literally meaning wheels rolling. The word was used metaphorically for a powerful ruler whose chariot wheels were free to roll across the land without obstruction.

McAlinden This surname has ancient Irish roots and is believed to mean son of the servant.

Dawkin The name Daw-kin, can be translated into middle English meaning young David.

Centuries old rhyming slang may have seen raw, a nickname for Ralph, become daw. It has also been used as a shortened form of David so Dawkin could mean young David.