Whenever a company chooses to perform Martin Charnin and Thomas Meehan’s musical Annie, it is the orphans who are invariably the ‘stars.’

And so it proved when Marsden Parish Church Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society elected to present this ever-popular show.

With two very large teams of orphans – there were 16 on stage in the Friday evening performance – it must surely have proved a logistical nightmare for producer Dawn Leigh and musical director Richard Lord, not to mention the unenviable task facing the numerous chaperones!

However, it proved to be well worth the effort as the youngsters, led by Annie – confidently played on Friday by Rhia Thomas (Emily Ashwell was the alternate Annie) – delighted the audience in numbers like ‘Hard Knock Life’ and ‘Fully Dressed.’

Robbie Pogson gave a convincing performance as billionaire Oliver Warbucks who, after being won over by the orphan he invites to his home to spend Christmas, subsequently decides to adopt her.

Carolynn Crowder provided the steadying influence as Warbucks’ PA Grace Farrell, while Hayley Taylor acted her little cotton socks off to bring out the comedy as the alcoholic orphanage warden Miss Hannigan.

She produced some delightful touches throughout, none more so than when she bemoaned her sorry lot in ‘Little Girls’ and in the comedic trio ‘Easy Street’ along with Chris McAvoy as Rooster Hannigan and Hannah Collins as Lilly St Regis, although the latter two could perhaps have over-played their characters a little more.

There was good support from Michael Mills who contributed greatly in the guise of several characters.

There were a few tonal issues with some of the performers (along with one or two questionable American accents) but nevertheless a wholesome evening’s entertainment, enjoyed by the ‘full house’ at the Mechanics Hall.