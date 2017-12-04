Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An out-of-school club in Oakes has been rated ‘inadequate’ following its first Ofsted inspection.

Rainbows Out of School Club, which is in Focal Activity Centre on New Hey Road, was given the rating by the education watchdog.

It has been rated as ‘inadequate’ and the report says: “Children are not adequately safeguarded.

“Staff do not understand the safeguarding policy and are unaware of the procedure to follow should they have concerns about children’s welfare or the behaviour of other staff.

“Their knowledge of how to identify and respond to child protection concerns is weak. Staff do not understand their responsibility under the ‘Prevent’ duty guidance.”

The club, which has 10 children on the roll, is for children aged one to 11 and runs on weekdays during term time from 6.30am until 9am and 3pm until 6pm.

The report added: “The provider has failed to carry out enhanced suitability checks on all adults who have regular contact with children, including volunteers who are unsupervised at times.

“She does not keep the required record of the staff’s Disclosure and Barring Service checks.”

Inspectors, however, did have some praise. The report added: “Staff are cheerful and friendly. Most children enjoy attending and play happily together.”

The Examiner asked Rainbows to respond and in an e-mailed reply a spokesman for the Focal Committee said: “We will follow up these issues with Rainbows and ensure that they are compliant with their Ofsted report and follow their recommendations within the timescales given.”