Outbreak of scabies shuts ward at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary

  • Updated
  • By

Staff and patients treated for highly contagious skin condition

Huddersfield Royal Infirmary, Acre Street, Lindley, Huddersfield.

A ward has been closed at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary due to a contagious skin condition.

Ward 5 was shut to new patients last week and is likely to remain closed until the weekend.

Hospital bosses have confirmed an outbreak of scabies, a condition caused by tiny mites that burrow into the skin.

The condition also causes a skin rash on areas where the mites have burrowed. Scabies is usually spread through prolonged periods of skin-to-skin contact with an infected person.

David Birkenhead, medical director at the Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust, which runs the hospital, said: “We are currently treating all staff and patients on one ward as a precautionary measure with skin cream treatment after a small number of scabies cases have been confirmed.

Hospital ward, stock

“We will resume admissions to the ward later this week once this treatment is complete.”

The British Skin Foundation says that if it is not treated, scabies lasts for months or even years but with the right treatment it clears up quickly and completely.

Even after the mites have been killed by treatment the itching usually persists for a few weeks.

