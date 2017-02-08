Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This outdoor climbing wall will be higher than the Tower of London when it’s finished this spring.

Work started this week on the towering wall - called ROKTFACE - at the ROKT climbing centre in Brighouse, which will see people climb routes up to 118ft.

It will become the UK’s highest man-made outdoor climbing wall, according to ROKT, and higher than the 88-foot tall Tower of London.

The climbing wall will be created on one of the faces of a disused flour silo, which sits alongside the Calder and Hebble canal.

Around 2,500 anchors are being drilled to create up to 28 unique routes.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Climber at ROKT Share this video Watch Next

The £75,000 project is being led by ROKT climbing centre in partnership with Calderdale Council to help raise the profile and participation of healthy activity as well as tourism.

It will give daredevils views of up to around 20 miles across Yorkshire – the UK’s biggest county – and could create around 10 new jobs.

Euan Noble, ROKT’s commercial director, said: “ROKTFACE will give people of almost all climbing abilities the chance to effectively climb into the clouds and go higher than ever before. Thanks to our partnership with Calderdale Council, we’re turning dreams into reality.

“We opened six years ago with a dream of creating something different and inclusive – for climbers of all ages and abilities – and this is another step towards that.

“On Boxing Day 2015, we were under several feet of water and some thought ROKT wouldn’t survive.

(Photo: Huddersfield Examiner)

“Just over a year on we are bigger, better and stronger than ever thanks to our customers and the community.

“Our plans won’t stop here as we are embracing climbing’s introduction into the next Olympics and during the coming months and years we will continue towards making ROKT and Halifax the adrenaline gateway to Yorkshire and maybe even the UK.”

Clr Faisal Shoukat, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Health and Inequalities, said: “We are happy to be involved with this innovative project and support ROKT’s ambitious plans in Brighouse.

“The new climbing wall is something really different for the area, providing a further, alternative option for people to get active, supporting Calderdale’s ambition to be the most active borough in the north.

“This project will be the first collaboration between the Council and ROKT, and we hope the partnership will inspire activity, increase footfall, benefit the local community and make Active Calderdale a reality.”

The routes will be set by respected climbers and will range from 28m to 36m high.

A ROKT spokesman said it was hoped that the wall would be used in most weather like any outdoor climbing, except for high winds.