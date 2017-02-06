Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Huddersfield Town fan’s action in unfurling a Turkish flag in a bid to taunt Leeds Utd fans during yesterday’s (Sunday’s) match is being investigated by the club and police.

His actions in the Riverside lower tier sparked outrage from Leeds fans and led to him being ejected from the John Smith’s Stadium and having his flag confiscated.

The unfurling was a reference to the two Leeds fans, Christopher Loftus and Kevin Speight, who were stabbed to death before a match in Istanbul on April 5, 2000.

The men lost their lives following violent clashes the night before Leeds played Galatasaray in the second leg of the Uefa Cup semi-finals.

Ali Umit Demir was found guilty of murdering both men and sentenced to 15 years in prison at a court in Istanbul.

Following Sunday’s incident West Yorkshire Police tweeted: “Male has been ejected from the ground and flag seized. We will be visiting him this week to deal.”

A Huddersfield Town spokesman said: “We are aware of what happened and at the moment we are collating footage of the incident. We need to get the full details first.”

There was no trouble at the match apart from a minor scuffle outside where a traffic cone was hurled at a woman during a fracas.