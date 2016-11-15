Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A GP surgery for homeless people and asylum seekers has been rated ‘outstanding’ – despite plans to close it down.

The Whitehouse Centre was given the top rating in its latest inspection by the Care Quality Commission (CQC), the Government health watchdog.

But the centre for vulnerable patients has already been earmarked for closure as part of plans for a giant health hub to serve 10,000 patients in central Huddersfield.

The surgery, on New North Parade, received an outstanding rating overall, plus the highest rating for its effectiveness, responsiveness to patients’ needs and its management.

The centre, run by Locala, also received the second-best ‘good’ rating for safety and caring attitude towards patients.

As well as homeless people and asylum seekers, the surgery provides care for those living in emergency accommodation and those who otherwise have difficulty accessing GP services.

The Whitehouse Centre was praised for screening patients, some of whom will have been victims of torture and war, for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

CQC chief inspector of general practice, Prof Steve Field, said: “The practice had a clear vision which had quality and safety as its top priority.

“The strategy to deliver this vision had been produced with stakeholders and was regularly reviewed and discussed with staff.

“The practice had strong and visible clinical and managerial leadership and governance arrangements.”

Prof Field added: “We saw a number of areas of outstanding practice: new adult patients were screened for their exposure to trauma including PTSD and its impact on mental health.

“The clinical team had expertise in identifying victims of torture and had developed a clinical template to aid assessment and a suitable treatment plan...

“The practice ethos was underpinned by compassion that extended to providing social assistance for the homeless, such as food parcels, clothing and discretionary funding to provide taxis for those that would otherwise be unable to access services.”

In January, Huddersfield health chiefs announced plans for a giant health hub on the former Kirklees College site.

The central Huddersfield hub will replace four doctors’ surgeries – one NHS owned and three private-owned – as part of a plan to save £534,000 a year.

If the proposal goes ahead The Whitehouse Centre, New North Road, would be closed and services at Princess Royal Community Health Centre, Greenhead Road, would be moved to the hub.

It forms part of a plan to save the CCG up to £1.85m over five years.