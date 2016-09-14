Login Register
She overcame dyslexia - now June Durrant has taken the top job at Kirklees College

A former student at Huddersfield Technical College has been appointed acting principal at Kirklees College

Kirklees College deputy principal June Durrant has stepped up to acting principal following the retirement of Peter McCann

A former student of Huddersfield Technical College who overcame dyslexia to gain a degree has stepped up to the top job at Kirklees College.

June Durrant, who studied A-level biology at the college, has been appointed acting principal following the retirement of Peter McCann, who left Kirklees College in August after five years in the role.

In her second year studying teacher training at the University of Huddersfield she was identified as dyslexic – a turning point from which she says she has never looked back.

She has worked in further education for 30 years, spending 18 years at Bradford College before joining Kirklees College 12 years ago.

She said: “I truly believe further education prepares people for the realities of work and the independence of mind for further, higher level study. I really want to use my time as acting principal to build on the great work Peter McCann did to put the college at the heart of the community.”

Huddersfield college teacher Corrine Scandling scoops silver prize in prestigious Pearson Teaching Awards

Corrine Scandling poses with her award with Kirklees College Principal Peter McCann and Head of Department of Initial Teacher Education at the University of Huddersfield Roy Fisher

Curriculum Team Leader for Teacher Education and Development, Corrine Scandling, was one of only five in Great Britain to win the accolade

