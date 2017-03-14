Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The eastbound M62 sliproad at Ainley Top will be closed overnight on Friday.

The Highways Agency has announced the eastbound slip will be fully closed overnight on Friday, March 17, for electrical works.

Road repairs will also mean lane one of the M62 at the junction will be closed at the same time.

The closures are planned to take place between 8pm on Friday and 6am on Saturday.

Drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes, which are being planned.

Further along the M62, between junctions 29 and 28 westbound, lanes one and two will be closed between 8pm and 6am from tonight, March 14, until Thursday.

The Highways Agency is repairing the road surface.